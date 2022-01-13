LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council(IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2021/22 global wheatproduction, partly driven by an improved outlook for the crop inAustralia.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body increasedits 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by four million tonnes to781 million tonnes.

The IGC also cut its forecast for global corn (maize)production in the 2021/22 season by 5 million tonnes to 1.207billion tonnes with projections for Argentina and Brazildownwardly revised.

