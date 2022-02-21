The opening ceremony took place in the presence of government officials and senior Huawei executives in the Saudi capital on Feb. 2. The stylish and minimalist designed outlet is more than 2,000 square meters in size, enabling visitors to experience the latest offerings of Huawei’s smart devices and technologies.



Bill Yu, vice president, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “Huawei’s latest investment reaffirms the company’s commitment to the country and is in line with the government of Saudi Arabia’s vision to attract business to the Kingdom. The Huawei Flagship Store also forms part of Huawei’s wider plan to expand its investment and reach within Saudi Arabia. A key element of that is Huawei Mobile Services and Huawei’s larger ecosystem of services and products.”



HMS is enabling Huawei to place the user experience at the core of their ecosystem and the HFS has a full corner dedicated to this as well as Huawei apps and root services. Huawei selected Riyadh as the home of the first and only HMS corner in any flagship store around the world overseas to show its dedication to the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is quickly emerging as the region’s premier tech hub and this launch highlights Huawei’s commitment to customers, app owners and developers in the Kingdom.

The HMS corner is the place to go for exciting apps and services that elevate the customer experience in and out of the store. The HMS corner is also a space for ideas to flow, innovation and inspiration for everyone interested in the latest technologies, whether they are a customer, business, app owner or developer. Visitors to HFS will not only gain access to Huawei’s top products and innovations but also discover its exciting apps.

With an endless variety of choices on offer, more than 40 “Experience” consultants will be on hand to introduce customers to Huawei’s ecosystem and services. There is something for everyone at the HMS corner and “Experience” consultants will ensure that visitors have an exceptional experience. In addition to apps and services, Huawei also has a whole range of innovative products on display at the HMS corner and HFS customers will get first-hand experience of Huawei’s ecosystem and cloud services.



Customers will be able to experience AppGallery, Huawei’s app marketplace, and the third largest such marketplace in the world. AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. In fact, since Dec. 31, 2021, the platform is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. It has more than 187,000 apps integrated with HMS Core worldwide and 5.4 million registered global developers.



AppGallery has been building upon the foundations laid by HMS to deliver high-quality native app experiences for Huawei users since its launch three years ago. In that time, Huawei has been working closely with local developers to grow the number of local and regional apps that help users in their daily lives. As a result, AppGallery has a wide selection of apps of all types and categories now available on Huawei devices. These range from the best and most entertaining games to the most useful service apps.



There are a wide range of popular Saudi and international apps on AppGallery and a single Huawei ID allows for a seamless experience on Huawei phones, tablets, smart screens, wearables, VR gadgets, and more. The tech giant has a host of other apps that users can experience such as Petal Search, Huawei’s innovative search engine; Petal Maps, Huawei’s navigation app, which is focused on localization and includes new features such as lane-level navigation, real-time route plan, progress display and new routes recommendations. It even allows for smooth access to nearby local services, hotel bookings, and restaurant searches.



Huawei’s ecosystem also includes a range of entertainment apps such as Huawei Music and Huawei Video. Huawei Music has an extensive library of more than 20 million songs as well as partnerships with leading publishers such as Rotana, which enables access to premium content from the Arab world. Huawei Video features more than 10,000 hours of Arabic content, millions of videos, and over 1,000 hours of international content. There is something for every age group, with content that includes films, documentaries, dramas and concerts. It has partnerships with a number of content providers such as StarzPlay, Weyyak, FilmBox and the newly added YouSat TV.



Visitors to HFS will also be able to learn more about Huawei Mobile Cloud and Petal One. With Huawei Mobile Cloud, customers can safely store their photos, contacts, calendars, notes, and other important information and easily locate and lock a lost device. Meanwhile, Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package designed to make Huawei customers' daily lives more convenient. It provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets and smart wearables. With the doors officially opened to the HFS in Riyadh, Huawei has reiterated its commitment to customers in Saudi Arabia with its aim to deliver a holistic and seamless user experience through its ecosystem and HMS apps as well as offering innovative new smart devices and products.