Dubai luxury project developer Damac has announced that work is nearing completion on its 295-key Damac Hills 2 Hotel, which is set to open in the coming months.

The Edge by Rotana-managed property is located in Damac Hills 2, a vibrant community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience.

It is surrounded by lush green parks and calming lakes and is a vibrant dining destination that attracts and brings the community together, said the Dubai developer.

The hotel is also ideal for fitness enthusiasts who are looking to indulge in a relaxing escape where they can savour a delicious breakfast and cycle on the famous Al Qudra Cycling Track to kick off their mornings with a fresh start, it stated.

With the popular Sevens Stadium, Hamdan Sports Complex and Dubai Camel Racing Club located nearby, guests staying at the idyllic hotel can be in the heart of all the sports action without having to drive back to the city to catch the games, it added.

"We are delighted to announce the upcoming opening of Damac Hills 2 Hotel and we have no doubt that this new hotel will take the community to the next level. Hotel guests can explore a variety of spacious rooms with easy access to some of the popular spots including Al Qudra Desert, the picturesque Love Lake, Dubai Camel Racing Club, Sevens Stadium and more," remarked Timur Ilgaz, the Cluster General Manager of Damac Hills 2 Hotel Arjaan by Rotana Dubai Media City and Centro Barsha.

"Dubai’s tourism sector continues to flourish and we are excited to contribute to the city’s remarkable vision of creating a world-class destination," he noted.

"The hotel is home to Urban Bar Deli, a casual all-day dining restaurant that promise to bring you a world of flavours with an array of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A perfect spot to unwind with friends, diners can dive into a range of culinary delights while sipping on a variety of beverages in a relaxed setting," stated Igaz.

"The property boasts 4 meeting rooms, a F&B outlet, a fully equipped gym, 2 temperature-controlled pools for children and adults, and a kid’s play area, the hotel is elegantly furnished and is the perfect option for both business and leisure guests alike," he added.

