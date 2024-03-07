UMM AL QAIWAIN - Hotel occupancy rates in Umm Al Quwain increased by 27% throughout 2023 compared to 2022, marking the highest surge witnessed in the emirate, according to the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in the emirate.

The department attributed this exceptional growth in hotel occupancy to the progress made by the tourism and hospitality sector in recent years. Furthermore, introducing new tourism projects and providing top-notch facilities have contributed to ensuring a holistic and satisfying tourist experience for visitors.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department, expressed his commitment to further elevating Umm Al Quwain's status as a premier tourist destination in the UAE. He emphasised the importance of sustaining these achievements and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to uphold high standards of tourism performance in the emirate.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by hotel establishments, Sheikh Majid noted that such performance aligns with the visionary goals set by the leadership and the department's strategic objectives.

The department's data underscores its dedication to strengthening partnerships with local public and private entities. It also reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the hotel sector to drive further growth and diversify its tourism offerings.