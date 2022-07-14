UAE - Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a Dubai-based hospitality group, and Maximal Concepts, a global F&B group behind some of Hong Kong’s top restaurants and bars, have announce the debut of Mott 32 in the Middle East by Q4 2022.

The highly anticipated opening celebrates the Hong Kong culture and simultaneously signals the arrival of Chinese fine dining to Dubai’s diverse culinary scene. Since opening eight years ago, Mott 32 has become renowned for its philosophy of farm-to-table cooking, delivering Chinese flavors in a rustic and honest way.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, says: “Mott 32 will introduce a new chapter of Chinese dining to Dubai’s restaurant scene. The focus is on sustainability, tradition, and best quality ingredients. It is a restaurant that embodies the culture and philosophy of China that has been shaped from generation to generation. We are excited to share this experience and can’t wait to welcome our guests to this new dining destination.”

Exciting time

“This is an exciting time in our company’s history,” said Malcolm Wood, C0-Founder of Maximal Concepts. “With our eighth global branch set to open in Dubai, Mott 32 will introduce a unique, luxurious yet comfortable experience with a standard of authentic Chinese cuisine that does not exist here yet.”

Guests can expect delightful traditional Cantonese dishes prepared with a modern flair along with nods to other regional cuisines of China. Group Chinese Executive Chef Lee Man Sing, well known in the Chinese culinary scene, will be leading the kitchen at Mott 32 Dubai along with Dubai Head Chef in charge Yang Tao.

Award-winning interior designer Joyce Wang Studio has retained traditional Chinese décor with industrial elements, creating a bold design that sees Western and Eastern influences combine.

Stunning views

Located on the 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort, the 231-seater, Mott 32 will have an indoor area and also open-air balcony terrace with stunning views of the Bluewater Island, JBR, Palm Jumeirah and the Ain Dubai.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).