SHARJAH- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inaugurated Al Rayaheen Hotel in Khorfakkan, which consists of 20 old heritage houses, and have been restored in Al Sharq region along the valley course, and converted into a four-star hotel, with a total of 35 hotel rooms, ready to receive visitors.

After removing the traditional curtain to mark the official opening, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the corridors of Al Rayaheen Hotel, reviewing its facilities and homes that have been restored while preserving their archaeological features and the original divisions of each one.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to an explanation of the project’s role in protecting the heritage identity of the place, preserving ancestral possessions, and shedding light on their living places, in addition to the process of renovating hostel houses, which was carried out in accordance with UNESCO standards and other specialised bodies to preserve popular memory, visual vision and social content for each heritage landmark on the site.

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the interior designs and equipment of the hotel, the safety and security procedures followed in accordance with the requirements of the competent authorities.

He also visited the largest house owned by "Al Mushtagel" family, which has been restored to become a luxurious heritage restaurant, serving many Emirati cuisine that consolidates the traditions of parents and grandparents in preparing popular dishes.

Each house of Al Rayaheen Hotel consists of different divisions and spaces that meet the guests' desires, including bedrooms, a living room, liwan, and outdoor seating.

The hotel also has an outdoor garden planted with palm, henna and basil trees. The largest house in the area was exploited to include the hotel's reception area, a restaurant, and management offices, in addition to a group of popular shops that fit heritage character for the hotel.