The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the opening of ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’, an exclusive addition to Shurooq's luxury hospitality portfolio.

The project, an extension to The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, combines the region's rich heritage and authentic culture with expertise of both Shurooq and GMH in refined design and hotel management.

Reviving a historic pearl merchant’s 20th century family home in the Heart of Sharjah district, Shurooq has meticulously crafted the 12 key boutique wing across two houses, each boasting a private pool and outdoor seating area, said the statement from Shurooq.

A perfect fusion of luxury and heritage hospitality, the residence boasts high ceilings, wooden beams, exquisite stonework, modern lighting, and a neutral colour palette, all paying homage to the architectural essence of ancient Emirati culture, it added.

CEO Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer said: "We take great pride in introducing The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, as a pioneering and distinctive luxury destination in Sharjah. This extraordinary establishment epitomises Shurooq's vision of preserving and revitalising the authentic culture and heritage of our city."

"The Serai Wing Bait Khalid Ibrahim exemplifies our commitment to reinforcing Sharjah's position as a premier destination for travel, tourism, and luxury hospitality. This remarkable project perfectly aligns with their vision of establishing the "Heart of Sharjah" as a hub for captivating attractions," he stated.

"Serving as a notable addition to the 'The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah' project, inaugurated in 2018, it weaves a narrative that evokes the historical legacy of the UAE and Sharjah," he added.

