AlUla -- AlUla Development Company has signed a hotel management agreement with Six Senses, a luxury resort, spa and hotel operator, to open the Six Senses AlUla hotel by 2027.

The agreement was signed by AlUla Development Company CEO Fabien Toscano and Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs at Maraya Concert Hall, which is registered in the Guinness World Records as the largest mirrored building in the world.

The Six Senses AlUla hotel will span 1,200,000 square meters, and will include 100 guest villas and 25 residences.

Managing Director of AlUla Development Company said that the agreement reflects the company's commitment to increasing its luxury hospitality offerings, and that the company is "working to enrich AlUla's hospitality options to enable its visitors to explore its rich history and natural wonders".

Toscano said in a press release: "We are excited to join hands with Six Senses to open a one-of-a-kind luxury hotel in AlUla. The venture aligns with our commitment to elevating the hospitality offering in AlUla and marks another significant stride in our pursuit of sustainable development, contributing to the economic diversification and transformation of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030."