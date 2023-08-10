UAE - Zebra, a leading interior designer headquartered in London, has been awarded a contract to design a first of its kind project, Rove Home Aljada, located within the upcoming Aljada community of Sharjah.

Owned and developed by Sharjah developer Arada and operated by Rove Hotels, the one-, two- and three-bedroom Rove Home Aljada apartments represent the new lifestyle brand’s first move into the housing market, complementing Rove’s impressive portfolio of 9 hotels across the UAE.

An extension of the Rove brand, it boasts 117 high-end smart apartments in a building featuring colourful and contemporary design that offers its residents impressive facilities, including exclusive access to a well-stocked gym and swimming pool, as well as the presence of a café, restaurant, co-working, meeting spaces, and retail on the ground-floor level.

It is the first residential and serviced apartments development being developed by Rove Hotels, a new lifestyle brand jointly set up by leading Dubai masterdevelopers Emaar and Meraas.

Spread over a 24 million sq ft area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest ever project and a transformational destination for the emirate. As well as its numerous residential districts, Aljada also contains extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green, walkable master plan.

The Aljada development is home to a cycling network, three schools, and a business park, with the park and family entertainment district designed by world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects.

"Working with Arada and Rove Hotels, Zebra is proud to have been trusted to design what will become the prototype for this thriving lifestyle-focused brand," said a comoany spokesman.

"Featuring the most contemporary design, every apartment in this exciting development will carry the same Rove style that people have grown to love. Expressive and always evolving, Rove Home is a playful and energetic take on modern living," he added.

