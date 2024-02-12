UAE - Rove Hotels and home-grown real estate platform IRTH are expanding their partnership by signing two new properties in Dubai, following the sold-out launch of their first project in Downtown Dubai in 2023.

With an ambitious plan to launch 3,000 branded residences in the coming five years under Rove Home, the UAE-born hospitality brand fills the gap in the market for branded apartments that offer connected location, comfort, great value, and fully loaded amenities, said a statement.

Revolving around lifestyle and modern living, Rove Home brings the Rove Hotels experience and community vibe into residential properties, creating the perfect space to live, work, and play.

Every building has its own ecosystem and community, offering a range of amenities for residents to be entertained from dusk to dawn, including co-working spaces, arcades, Rove Cafés, convenience stores, and sports facilities.

The newest announcement of the partnership between Rove and IRTH is Rove Home Marasi Drive. The new project is located in Business Bay and is designed to be a serene, green oasis with various amenities for residents to enjoy.

Spread across three distinct zones at different heights, including a floating podium level, a sky garden, and a rooftop level, the building features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, co-working spaces, and a range of recreational and fitness facilities.

The Sky Garden is at the heart of the building and has been designed to promote relaxation and well-being. Residents can also unwind at the outdoor cinema and amphitheatre or take in the panoramic views of the city. Rove Home owners will also benefit from many perks across Rove Hotels properties in Dubai.

Adopting a unique approach to space planning, Rove Home Marasi Drive will feature a mix of fully furnished studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments – planned and designed to maximise efficiency and functionality.

Designed to embody Rove’s unique look and feel, the interiors will feature intelligent and modular living solutions by Ori, never seen before in UAE and the region. All units will blend aesthetics and functionality seamlessly with digital home solutions for ultimate convenience.

Bridging the inside and outside worlds, the building will also have direct access to the neighbouring park and surrounding promenade of Marasi Drive, elevating the urban living experience and encouraging residents to step outside.

The project will be in a well-connected location, close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, DIFC, and City Walk and with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

Catering to the dynamic preferences of young professionals, this project meticulously integrates every facet of contemporary lifestyle living, prioritising value, efficiency, and a vibrant atmosphere.

“Introducing Rove Home Marasi Drive is a testament to our dedication to offering something different and innovative in the realm of contemporary residential living in Dubai,” said Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels.

“Focusing on innovation, Rove Home brings a unique proposition to the real estate market. We have seen huge demand for this new branded residential offering, and we are now targeting 3,000 apartments over the next five years.”

Osman Celiker, Managing Director at IRTH, said: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Rove by signing two new properties, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to innovative residential living.

“Driven by our shared values and building on the success of Rove Home in Downtown, we aim to fulfil the ever-evolving needs of Dubai’s dynamic residents with this project.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).