Riyadh's hotel industry reported a steady performance level in February, with 72.2 percent attendance in hotels as Saudi Arabia continues its recovery from the pandemic.

According to preliminary data from STR, a company that provides marketplace insights for global hospitality sectors, this was Riyadh’s third February since 2015 with an occupancy level above 70 percent.

The average daily rate for a hotel room now stands at SR652.09 ($173.81).

The revenue per available room in February was SR471.01, the market’s second-highest of the pandemic-era, behind December 2021.

