UAE - Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory firms in the region, has been selected as the lead advisor representing RAK Properties for its hotel management agreement (HMA) with Nikki Beach Global (‘Nikki Beach’).

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa, with several stakeholders in attendance.

Signatories to the agreement included Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties; James Marsh, Chief Development Officer of RAK Properties; Alexander Schneider, President of Nikki Beach Hotels and Resorts Global; and Jihad El Khoury, Chairman and CEO of Nikki Beach EMEA along with Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors.

The resort marks Nikki Beach’s first branded hotel in Ras Al Khaimah and is in line with RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Mina Al Arab.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors said: “We are delighted to be advising RAK Properties with the HMA signed with the iconic 155-key Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah. Our expert team of advisors ensured the execution of a fair HMA, with the required level of owner approvals in place.

“Ras Al Khaimah continues to witness great development and interest from international investors, and we look forward to seeing the emirate flourish into a leading luxury lifestyle destination for residents and tourists alike.”

The five-star lifestyle beachfront resort will be set against the spectacular views of the Arabian Peninsula. Located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa will provide guests with an array of refined dining venues as well as state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, and pools.

CEO of RAK Properties, Sameh Muhtadi, said: “Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah by RAK Properties is a crucial milestone in our development of Mina Al Arab, aligning with our vision to offer a luxury lifestyle beachfront experience, embedded in the splendid natural environment of Ras Al Khaimah.

“We are glad to partner with the expert and dedicated team of Stirling Hospitality Advisors and look forward to offering visitors and investors their signature luxury lifestyle atmosphere in Mina Al Arab.”

As RAK rises as a premium lifestyle destination, the new generation of travellers seek luxury that redefines travel standards, offering unique, personalised experiences in leisure and wellness, said a statement.

Headquartered in RAK, Stirling Hospitality Advisors currently manages over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries, and is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over $1.25 billion.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).