The group also announced more offerings to its owners and guests with the inclusion of art’otel in its portfolio, blending art and lifestyle.

Radisson Hotel Group continued to lead on its growth and expansion plan in the first half of 2023 focused on strategic geographical expansions and a new brand architecture with the addition of the art’otel brand, which offers a unique value proposition to owners and guests that blends art with a lifestyle experience. Since the beginning of the year, the group has welcomed more than 100 hotel openings and signings in APAC and EMEA.

In EMEA, H1 2023 growth included the addition of more than 8,000 keys through signings and openings across different brands in key destinations such as Greece, Germany, UK, Italy, Switzerland, France, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

In the Middle East, Radisson Hotel Group is looking to grow its portfolio to reach 150 properties in operation and under development by 2030. The group has been making waves across crucial feeder markets including the plan to open seven properties in Saudi Arabia alone in 2023.

In APAC, Radisson Hotel Group added 60+ hotels to its portfolio, representing over 8,000 keys, in Vietnam, India, Thailand, the Philippines, and China. In Thailand, the group has more than doubled its portfolio by signing seven new hotels with over 1,300 rooms in the last 12 months.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “Over 65% of our owners have more than one hotel with us and this is thanks to the trust of our partners, relevance of our brands and servanthood of our people. We look forward to an exciting second half of the year and wish everyone a relaxing summer break.”

