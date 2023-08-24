Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s hospitality sector witnessed growth in annual revenues in June 2023 as the country saw a rise in visitors and guests.

The hotel and hotel apartments’ revenue per available room for standard and deluxe hotel apartments stood at QR166 and QR190 in June 2023 on yearly basis showing a jump of 3 percent and 5 percent respectively, according to the official data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

The hotel and hotel apartments’ revenue per available room for five-star hotels stood at QR293 in June 2023. In the case of four-star hotels, it reached QR122, while it was QR130 in three-star and QR136 in two- and one-star hotels in the review period. The overall revenue per available room reached QR221 in June of this year compared to QR278 in the same month last year on a yearly basis.

The average room rate for standard and deluxe hotel apartments rose to QR219 and QR329 respectively in June 2023.

The average room rate for five-star hotels showed a rise of QR603 in June this year and for four-star hotels it reached QR227. The overall hotel and hotel apartment average room rate was QR405 in June 2023 against QR474 in the same month last year.

The hospitality sector recorded a rise in revenue per available room, which is used to assess a hotel’s ability to fill its available rooms at an average rate. It is important because it helps the hotel industry measure the overall success of their hotel.

In case of the hotel and hotel apartments in Qatar, the two-and one-star hotels recorded the highest occupancy rate in June 2023, registering a rise of 89 percent. The overall occupancy rate stood at 55 percent in June this year and among the hotels, three-star hotels occupancy rate reached 75 percent; and 54 percent in case of four-star during the review period. While the five-star hotels registered an occupancy rate of 47 percent.

Hamad International Airport saw impressive growth in passenger traffic as it recorded promising numbers in the first half of 2023. The airport witnessed an influx of travelers flying to and from Doha with a recorded 33.5 percent increase in passenger traffic and 18.1 percent increase in aircraft movements from the same period last year.

The airport saw a total of 20,775,087 passengers during the first half of 2023 – moving 10,315,695 passengers in the first quarter of the year and a further 10,459,392 in the second quarter. Aircraft movements during the first half of 2023 also increased compared to last year, with a total of 116,296 arriving and departing from the airport – 56,417 in the first quarter of 2023 and 59,879 in the second quarter.

The Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, Formula 1-Qatar Grand Prix, The Geneva International Motor Show and the Institute of Travel and Tourism (ITT) conference are some of the events lined up for 2023 through which the tourism industry anticipates a large number of visitors to the country during the year.

The events lined up for the year ensure the nation’s tourism strategy is on track to attract more than six million visitors to the country by 2030, make Qatar a leading regional and global tourist destination and raise the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 12 percent by 2030.

