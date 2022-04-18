UAE - Premier Inn, the UK’s largest, award-winning hotel brand, has opened Premier Inn Barsha Heights, bringing a new, contemporary hotel, a diverse range of dining and leisure offerings and the best of British hospitality to one of Dubai’s most vibrant urban neighbourhoods.

The 11th Premier Inn in the Mena region and the seventh in Dubai, Premier Inn Barsha Heights is owned by MBT Hotel Management & Hospitality, a division of the renowned, Abu Dhabi-based hotel development and hospitality management company, MBT Development Group.

Premier Inn Barsha Heights is MBT’s first hotel project in the UAE.

With redesigned guest rooms, a new look lobby and fresh concepts in F&B, Premier Inn Barsha Heights is the showcase for evolution of the already deep-rooted brand in the region.

Speaking at the opening, Managing Director (Mena) Simon Leigh said: "Premier Inn is firmly established as the hotel brand of choice for high value, high quality accommodation in the region. The opening of Barsha Heights property is a key milestone in our continued expansion, reinforcing our commitment to the region and to playing our part in contributing to Dubai’s tourism goals."

"Our unique new hospitality offering bears all the hallmarks of our much-loved, award-winning brand - an enviable location, excellent value, exciting places to eat and drink and of course our good night guarantee – with a stylish new twist," stated Leigh.

"We’re delighted to bring our famous British charm to this buzzing community and are confident that Premier Inn will quickly become Barsha Heights’ chosen destination for quality accommodation, great food and classy yet casual leisure, appealing to a wide range of guests, including short term business travellers, family holidaymakers, local residents and nearby businesses," he added.

Niveen Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer at MBT Development and Executive Director of MBT Hotel Management & Hospitality, said: "Our vision is to lead the way in revolution and forward thinking. We aim to be the benchmark for pioneering projects and strive to make a significant impact in the UAE’s hospitality industry."

"Our partnership with Premier Inn is our first of many hotel ventures. The UAE is well known for its luxury and premium hotels, and we want to bring more in the way of quality accommodation and affordability," he noted.

"The demand for mid-scale hotels is increasing which inspired our collaboration with Premier Inn – one of the most well-established, international hotel brands in the region," he added.

