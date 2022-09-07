Palazzo Versace Dubai, an ultra-luxury property located in Jaddaf Waterfront, has partnered with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Binance to allow guests to pay for dining, stays and spa experiences in cryptocurrencies.

Guests have the possibility to settle payments in various cryptocurrencies such as BNB, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. These transactions will take place through Binance payment gateway.

Starting from September 7, for room stays, restaurants, meetings, and events, all the guests will have the option to pay at the property using the Binance application. The next phase, online payment integration, will go live soon after. Palazzo Versace Dubai will also accept cryptocurrency payments on their eCommerce platforms, which include Gift Vouchers and Flower Shop.

The Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai and founder of Palazzo Hospitality, Monther Darwish said: “We continue to be the pioneers of innovation and growth in the hospitality business. Accepting cryptocurrencies as payments is yet another innovative step that we have taken towards making our business future-ready.”

Nadeem Ladki, Head of Business Development for Binance in Mena, said: “Palazzo Versace’s ability to now accept payments in virtual assets is a reflection of how the hospitality industry in Dubai is at the forefront of innovation as we move into a more digital world. Payments is just the beginning and we look forward to building on this partnership together.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).