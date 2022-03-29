The Michelin Guide, showcasing the best of Dubai’s gastronomy including a wide diversity of cuisines, has announced its arrival in the Emirate and will unveil its first selection in 2022.

“We are delighted to announce that Dubai will be joining the Michelin Guide family. Our team of inspectors is already in the field, in order to prepare the first selection of restaurants, which will be revealed in June,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

The distinct contrasts of old and new in Dubai are not only reflected in its architectural marvels and the traditional souks but also in its authentic Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisines and international dining options fronted by world-renowned chefs.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing added: “Already one of the world’s most popular destination, this latest accolade for Dubai is also recognition of its emergence as a global gastronomy hub, inspired by the goal of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the world’s most sought-after destination and the best city to live and work in.

“With Dubai home to thousands of restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from fine dining to street food, and talented Chefs, the Michelin Guide Dubai will provide a fresh perspective and new insights into the diversity, creativity and multi-cultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering. We are excited to discover the special selection for Dubai.”

The selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied all over the world, by the inspectors of the Michelin Guide, based on its universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu. These are applied to all the selected restaurants in order to help gastronomes from around the world make an informed choice from among high-quality options.

The Michelin Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, the most revered of which are its globally renowned Michelin Stars. One Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants for “high quality cooking that is worth a stop,” Two Michelin Stars for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour,” and Three Michelin Stars for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

Besides the coveted star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three course meals.

The full 2022 selection of the Michelin Guide Dubai restaurants worldwide will be available on the Michelin Guide website, and on the Michelin Guide App, available for free on iOS and Android, where users can research restaurants following their locations, cuisine types, or additional features, in order to find the perfect match.

The Michelin Guide is settled in 35 destinations. A destination covered by the Michelin Guide is a city, a region or a country which is regularly visited by our inspectors, who evaluate restaurants there, in order to build their yearly selection.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).