UAE - Marjan, the master-developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the start of construction of the lifestyle beach resort, Rove Al Marjan Island by Rove Hotels, which is set to open by the end of 2024.

Following the completion of the piling work, the other foundational and structural work will commence shortly. China State Construction Engineering has been awarded the construction contract for the 441-key resort.

Set in a prime beach location, the hotel will feature a colourful urban design and a trove of artworks that take inspiration from the natural setting of Al Marjan Island, said a senior official.

"With Ras Al Khaimah emerging as one of the region's fastest-growing tourist destinations, there is an opportunity to broaden the horizon of the Emirate's lifestyle hotel market and cater to the growing segment of value-conscious travelers," remarked its CEO Abdulla Al Abdouli.

"As one of the emirate's master-developers, we want to stay at the forefront of shaping this trend and will continue to bring robust hospitality concepts that will appeal to a diverse set of audiences without compromising on quality," noted Abdouli.

Rove Hotels Chief Operating Officer Paul Bridger said: "This is our first hotel in Ras Al Khaimah and an important milestone in our ambition of offering the Rove experience to new locations within the UAE and across the region."

"Ras Al Khaimah welcomes visitors from all over the world, and the upcoming Rove hotel will continue to diversify the Emirate’s booming tourism sector with our distinctive fun, value-packed and fuss-free hospitality," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).