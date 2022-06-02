Sustainability is vital to any successful business, and the hotel industry is no exception, particularly given the recent surge in consciousness among guests towards eco-friendly tourism. The drive towards sustainability was hugely felt this year in the ‘The Hotel Show’, which concluded recently in Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sustainable energy solutions not only reduce operational costs but help offer unmatched customer experience.

In the same context, Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, urges the hospitality industry to adopt cost-efficient environmental solutions, to reduce harm to the environment, bring down costs, and attain credibility from guests.

JCI today successfully operates across 40+ sustainability industries and has been recognized as one of the top 100 sustainable companies in the world. To date, the company has been able to successfully cut greenhouse emissions by 70% since 2002. During the same period, they have also managed to eliminate over 31 million metric tonnes of carbon.

JCI has always been an advocate for sustainability. Its integrated solutions help hotels monitor, analyse, control and increase operational efficiency, which not only enhance guest experience but also improve building performance, reduce the workload and support the hotels’ growth.

One such integrated solution is OpenBlue Enterprise Manager, a dynamic new space from Johnson Controls that is a complete suite of connected solutions which delivers impactful sustainability, new healthy occupant experiences, safety and security. It also features a suite of tailored, AI-powered service solutions such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring, advanced risk assessments, and more.

Another such solution is The Guest Room Management System (GRMS) designed to ensure an exemplary and gratifying experience for guests. This solution is a scalable, easy-to-use and cost-effective that is used to control lighting, entertainment, temperature, privacy, and security for guests to experience a safe and comfortable stay.

That’s not all, Johnson Controls’ Metasys hotel management and reservation system interface maintain comfort levels for the occupants, keep everyone safe and protect assets, while its Variable Speed Drives in York Chillers are specifically engineered for use with HVAC fan and pump applications. It provides closed loop control capabilities with Metasys and Facility Explorer digital field controllers.

In the UAE, sustainability has always been instrumental for its diversified growth. With the UAE strategy to become Net Zero by 2050, it is critical that the hospitality industry adapt and integrate solutions that can help them reduce their carbon footprint. The UAE government has always extended the right support and cooperation to the industry, and if the small and big players of the market join hands together to drive sustainability, the impact will be phenomenal.

About the author: Intissar Bourabia is Key Account Manager - Hospitality and Healthcare Vertical, Johnson Controls MEA.

