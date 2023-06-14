Jeddah’s hotel industry achieved its highest monthly occupancy since August 2016, driven by the Arab League Summit, according to global hotel research firm STR data.

The previous month’s occupancy level soared by 21.9% year-on-year, reaching 79.9%. The average daily rate (ADR) also witnessed a year-on-year increase of 3.9%, reaching SAR 924.32.

While room rates were lower than in April, Jeddah’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) surged by 26.6% year-on-year to SAR 738.80, marking the highest level since September 2019.

The highest occupancy level was seen on May 17 at 90.6%, while room rates peaked at SAR 1,440.69 on May 18, the night before the Arab League Summit.

Overall, daily occupancy levels remained above 70% on all but three days, the report added.

