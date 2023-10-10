Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Stallions Group, a unit of International Holding Company (IHC), has launched a new business, as it looks to tap into the growing hospitality market.

ESG Hospitality is part of the company’s strategy to further cement its position in the regional and global hospitality sector and leverage the UAE as the launchpad for premium projects.

The company’s ambitious plans include rolling out a major hospitality project in the UAE before the end of 2023, according to a statement on Monday.

“The introduction of ESG Hospitality is a strategic move aligned with our broader vision to tap into the burgeoning global hospitality market,” said Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Aldhaheri, Chairman of ESG.

In Dubai, visitor numbers during the first half of the year reached 8.55 million, up by 20% compared to the same period last year, according to the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

In Its statement, ESG noted that the UAE’s hospitality market is poised for a 25% growth by 2030, with around 40 million hotel guests forecast to arrive by 2031.

“The company has consistently been approached to augment its market presence, given its successful track record in delivering destinations like Mexico, Morocco, Greece, Serbia, Belarus, Mauritius, Kazakhstan and the UAE, with a total value exceeding AED3.67 billion ($1 billion),” it said.

