Saudi Arabia and Qatar showed improvements in gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) across the Middle East and Africa in May 2023, according to global hotel research firm STR’s data.

Qatar reached a GOPPAR of $37.95, down 20.9% year over year. However, the market reported a month-over-month jump of 39%.

Saudi Arabia also showed a higher GOPPAR of $71.75 over the previous month.

Jordan’s GOPPAR level reached $66.77 in May, showing a 34.1% increase month-over-month.

In February, Miami and Qatar led the major global markets in hotel profit recovery for 2022, STR said.

The GOPPAR for both markets surpassed 2019 levels, with the metric reaching 155% of the 2019 comparable in Miami.

Helped by the World Cup, Qatar’s GOPPAR index stood at 152%.

GOPPAR is one of the hospitality industry’s key bottom-line metrics, measuring the relationship between hotel revenues and expenses. It is calculated by dividing the total gross operating profit by the total number of available rooms in the hotel.

