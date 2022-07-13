Hotels in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh have reported better performance after COVID-29 restrictions eased, with occupancy levels, room rates and revenue per available room (RevPAR) exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Occupancy rates averaged 56.5 percent in June this year, higher than the month prior, STR said on Wednesday.

Average daily rate (ADR) and RevPAR stood at 580.61 riyals and 328.17 riyals, respectively.

"While ADR and RevPAR fell month over month, each of the three key performance metrics came in higher than the pre-pandemic comparable," STR said.

Saudi Arabia had further eased COVID-19 restrictions in March, including social distancing inside mosques and holy sites.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

