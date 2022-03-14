Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has announced it will open its second Riyadh hotel in the city’s heritage development, Diriyah.

The company announced plans for Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, a 150-room hotel with four restaurants, next to the development’s Wadi Hanifah escarpment.

A render of the planned Four Seasons hotel at Diriyah in Saudi Arabia



The hotel brand joins Hollywood star Robert DeNiro-backed Nobu Hotel, which announced its participation in the development last year.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) said Diriyah, which is a World Heritage Site thanks to its status as the site of the capital of the first Saudi state, includes 13 districts of housing, hotels, office space, retail, museums, cultural institutions and outdoor attractions and more.

It will be home to 100,000 people, the company said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

