Cairo – The net losses of Egyptian Resorts Company enlarged to EGP 93.26 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to EGP 13.56 million in H1 of 2021.

Loss per share came in at EGP 0.07 during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, compared to EGP 0.01 in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the revenues stood at EGP 14.47 million in H1-22, a jump from EGP 8.22 million in H1-21.

As for the standalone business, the company reported EGP 25.20 in net losses during H1-22, compared to EGP 17.85 million in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the EGX-listed firm reported higher net losses at EGP 33.72 million from EGP 7.05 million in Q2-21.

On the other hand, the company’s revenue rose to EGP 5.59 million in Q2-22, compared with EGP 1.61 million in Q2-21.

It is worth mentioning that during Q1-22, the company registered consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 59.54 million, compared to EGP 6.50 million in Q1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).