Arab Finance: The Egyptian government plans to merge the businesses of seven state-owned hotels into one entity and to offer its shares as per the state program encouraging the private sector to benefit from these assets, Minister of Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfik states in an emailed statement on May 29th.

The new entity will be evaluated to offer 25% of its shares for sale to strategic investor, Tawfik added on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the Portfolio Egypt 2022 conference.

The ministry also intends to offer a number of unused property assets for leasing, including six gins across the governorates of the Nile Delta and Upper Egypt, he revealed.

As for Egypt Aluminum (Egyptalum) (EGAL), the ministry is considering a project for the company’s development by boosting its production capacity to 320,000 tons per annum, Tawfik highlighted.

He added that upgrading the production lines of Egyptalum would require huge investments as well as offering a stake in the company for sale to strategic investor.

Moreover, the minister unveiled a mega project for the production of pharmaceutical raw materials in cooperation with an Indian investor and El Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals company.

This project aims to add up to 10 to 15 pharmaceutical raw materials to production in accordance with the local market’s demand, he pointed out.

In another context, Tawfik stressed that the ministry is currently developing the Delta Steel Factories to increase production capacity to 500,000 of billets per annum.

He also expected the ministry to sign the electric vehicles’ manufacturing deals with the Chinese partner in July.