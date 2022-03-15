Dubai International Hotel located within Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded a growth of 15% for room occupancy in 2021 as compared to 2020 as the airport welcomed 29 million visitors during the year.

The 5-star, 530-key hotel saw an increase in the demand for accommodation throughout the year with its peak occupancy of 95% + in the last quarter. With the increase in flight movements and strong passenger demand, all rooms located across Concourse A, B and C are now operational. This gives transit passengers additional choice and comfort to stay close to their boarding gates.

In 2021, 17% of the overall guests staying at the hotel were transit passengers from USA followed by the UK, Russia, and the India Sub-Continent. The hotel witnessed strong and consistent growth from GCC and Europe as well.

The hotel has seven restaurants and lounges across all the concourses and 7 Spa treatment centres across terminal 1 and 3. With the increase in passengers and demand the hotel re-opened their Asian Cuisine outlet- Cho Goa and renovated Ahlan First Class and Business Class lounges. The hotel is currently expanding a few of their outlets and spa treatment rooms to meet the growing demands of transit passengers.

“With business and leisure travel gaining momentum, we are ready to see a consistent increase in the number of transit passengers and are prepared to meet the growing demands. We recently renovated a few of our rooms, restaurants, and lounges to offer an unparalleled experience to our guests. We look forward to welcoming passengers from around the world again,” said Shireeni Samarasinha, Senior Consultant, Dubai International Hotel.

With travel restrictions easing up worldwide and Dubai Airports projecting the number of transit passengers to double by the end of the year, the hotel is expecting peak occupancy throughout 2022.

