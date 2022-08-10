Dubai’s hotel industry reported lower performance in July than the month prior while recovery levels to 2019 remained steady, according to preliminary data from STR, a leading provider of market data on the hotel industry.

Occupancy reached 61% during the month while the average daily rate (ADR) touched AED434.78 ($118.35).

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached AED265.26.

While ADR and RevPAR fell month over month, the metrics exceeded the 2019 comparables. Occupancy came in slightly under the July 2019 level (64.7%), STR noted.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).