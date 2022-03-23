UAE - Deutsche Hospitality is expanding into the UAE by joining forces with Al Hamra the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) to take on management of the Al Hamra Residences and Al Hamra Village Hotel. The resorts will use the Steigenberger Residences and MAXX by Deutsche Hospitality brand names in future. This expansion will enable Deutsche Hospitality to gain market entry into RAK.

“The partnership with Al Hamra represents an important milestone in Deutsche Hospitality’s growth strategy in the Middle East,” said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality. “The UAE is a very attractive market, and the potential for our eight hotel brands is high. Collaboration with a strong local partner will enable us to leverage this potential in the best possible way.”

The Al Hamra Residences and the Al Hamra Village Hotel form part of Al Hamra integrated tourism destination, which offers guests access to Al Hamra Golf Club, a championship 18-hole golf course, Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club and Al Hamra Mall. The Al Hamra Residences, which are located directly next to the beach, comprise 143 apartments ranging from studios to penthouses. The complex also includes an international restaurant, a beach bar, a pool bar, a swimming pool, a gym and tennis courts. The Al Hamra Village Hotel characterised by large green spaces and a relaxed atmosphere, offers 219 rooms spread across 52 villas together with various other leisure facilities such as a swimming pool, a restaurant, and a pub.

Benoy Kurien, group chief executive officer of Al Hamra, said: “As Ras Al Khaimah’s premier lifestyle developer and investment company, we are focused on enhancing the destination appeal of the Emirate and driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for our customers and guests. Our strategy supports the vision of the leadership to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a regional tourism and investment hub. The expansion of Deutsche Hospitality in the Middle East through the management of our award-winning assets further highlights the growing global investor appeal of Ras Al Khaimah and the high returns that Al Hamra delivers through its existing income generating assets.”

Siegfried Nierhaus, vice-president Middle East, Deutsche Hospitality, added: “In light of the constantly growing demand in the Gulf, we are delighted to be working with Al Hamra to enhance our presence in the region. We are confident that these two new properties will perfectly supplement Deutsche Hospitality’s portfolio in the Middle East.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).