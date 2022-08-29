UAE - COYA Dubai, one of the most vibrant, exciting and eclectic hotspots in the city, is ready to unveil its new refurbishment this September.

After reigning high as one of the city’s top venues for eight successful years, the venue closed end of July to undergo a renovation to further emphasize the distinct design pillar of the brand. Now, the reinvigorated COYA Dubai is set to provide sensational Peruvian dishes, its go-to sophisticated mixes that are now exposed within a brand-new Pisco Bar menu, and the amazing tunes by COYA Music.

The renewed COYA Dubai presents a 360-degree immersive experience, which maintains the same upbeat vibe throughout the open-plan restaurant and Pisco Bar.

Furthering the brand’s dedication to its music DNA, the DJ booth will take pride of place in the centre of the restaurant, hosting an exciting line-up of COYA Music DJs and world-renowned artists throughout the year.

Elevated by awe-inspiring skyline views of Downtown Dubai, the new COYA features elevated neutral tones and Peruvian artefacts, with an abundance of intrinsic details that the brand is distinguished by globally. Antique mirrors, gilded panels, wrought iron screening details and plush fabric wallpapers provide the perfect finishing touches to the destination’s eclectic and enchanting ambiance.

Ranked as Number 13 on the prestigious Mena 50 Best Restaurants list 2022, COYA Dubai will continue to offer a delectable menu of authentic Peruvian cuisine, including ceviche, tacos, skewers, guacamole and more, plus a vast signature collection of expertly crafted cocktails and Pisco infusions.

COYA Dubai will be accepting reservations from September 7 to 9, a statement said.

