The occupancy rates in the hotel sector in Cairo have surged to 60% during the first five months of 2022 from 32% in the same period a year earlier, according to a report by JLL emailed on July 20th.

The stock of available units stabilized during the second quarter of 2022. However, around 600 units are slated for delivery by year-end, the report said.

“The Egyptian government's ongoing efforts to boost inbound tourism, contain inflation, and strengthen its focus on high-value markets in Europe and the US are reflected in the hotel industry's sturdy growth levels. We anticipate that all segments within the real estate market will benefit from the positive sentiments fostered by these initiatives,” JLL’s Counter Head – Egypt, said Ayman Sami, commented.

In Q2 2022, the office space segment saw the delivery of 80,000 square meters (sqm) of floorspace, bringing Cairo’s total office space stock to around 1.8 million sqm.

Approximately 170,000 sqm of office gross leasable area (GLA) is anticipated to be completed in H2 2022.

Cairo’s average asking rents increased by 3% year-on-year (YoY) to around $340 per sqm annually in Q2 2022, while the office vacancy rate inched up to 10% during the same period from 9% in Q2 2021.

As for the residential segment, about 16,000 units are slated for delivery in H2 2022, which will bring Cairo’s total stock to 234,000 units.

The retail sector stabilized and the total stock remained at around 2.9 million sqm of GLA, but more than 220,000 sqm of retail space is expected to be completed in H2 2022.

Annually, rents in primary and secondary malls edged up by an average of 1% in Q2 2022, while vacancy rates slipped to 10%.

