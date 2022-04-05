Al Raha Beach Hotel, situated along the shores of the Arabian Gulf in the UAE, has appointed Hussain Dagher as its new Executive Chef.

Al Raha Beach Hotel boasts of 8 restaurants and bars, many of which serve Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, Dagher’s culinary mastery will continue the advancement of the property.

The dining spots at Al Raha Beach Hotel to name a few include the alfresco La Piscine Pool Bar & Restaurant, the exquisite Azur, the Arabian-styled Wasanah, the exclusive Al Manzil Clubhouse, the vibrant Sevilla, etc.

Hussain Dagher has worked across Lebanon, England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Qatar before Dubai experience at Burj Al Arab, Fairmont Beach Resort, Meydan Hotels & Hospitality and Madinat Jumeirah. He brings more than 27 years of experience to his new role and promises to elevate the gourmet with expertise in modern international and Mediterranean cuisine.

Hussain Dagher was previously the Oriental Executive Chef at the Meydan Hotels & Hospitality. He was overseeing all culinary operations across six restaurants as well as supervising the Golf Club House and Buffet Restaurant in the hotel.

Commenting on his appointment, Hussain said; “I am delighted to join the Al Raha Beach Hotel as a part of the amazing team. The property represents the charm of contemporary Arabic hospitality and I am amazed to see the multiple accolades they have achieved. I cannot wait to channel my culinary expertise and share my passion for food and beverage with the guests at this dynamic hotel.”

The chef’s career has seen him work at Burj Al Arab as Chef De Partie from where he has a vocational certification for salon culinary.

Kamal Zayati, acting general manager at Al Raha Beach Hotel, said; “On behalf of the entire team at Al Raha Beach Hotel, we are excited to have chef Hussain become a part of our cherished team. Chef Hussain has already infused flavours of his global experience in the culinary field. We strongly believe, with him taking over the kitchen, we are going to provide unique dining experiences in all the restaurants of our property.”

