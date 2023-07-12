Saudi Arabia - Address Hotels and Resorts has opened its latest architectural and hospitality masterpiece, Address Jabal Omar Makkah, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Nestled in the iconic Jabal Omar development, this landmark property offers range of superior facilities, superb accommodations and tempting dining outlets.

The largest hotel within the Address Hotels + Resorts portfolio, Address Jabal Omar Makkah boasts 1,484 rooms and suites. With its striking architectural design, a seamless fusion of ancient Arabian charm and contemporary opulence, the hotel stands tall in Jabal Omar and is a breathtaking sight that exquisitely blends tradition and modernity.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a rich historical and cultural heritage, and Makkah province holds a significant place in Islamic history. One of the standout features of Address Jabal Omar Makkah is its proximity to the sacred Holy Kaaba and Al Masjid Al Haram, along with various attractions such as the Makkah Museum, Masjid Al Jinn, Jannat al-Mu'alla Cemetery, and the iconic Abraj Al Bait Towers. Just a few minutes' walk away, guests can revel in the awe-inspiring views of these revered landmarks, immersing themselves in the spiritual ambience of Islam's holiest city.

Designed by the world-renowned architects Foster & Partners, the towers of Address Jabal Omar Makkah span over 5,000 sq m of prime space and can be seen for miles. The development includes a commercial area featuring a diverse range of shops, showcasing local, regional, and international brands. In addition, guests can savour a range of culinary delights at the many food courts and restaurants in close proximity, catering to various palates and preferences.

The interconnecting bridge that links the property's two towers is a marvel in itself. Notably, the bridge houses a prayer room with the most sensational panoramic view of the Kaaba, offering a serene space for spiritual contemplation. This remarkable feature sets Address Jabal Omar Makkah apart as a destination that seamlessly blends faith, luxury, and architectural excellence into one iconic property.

Address Jabal Omar Makkah offers a range of exquisitely designed accommodations to suit every traveller's needs. From the luxurious Deluxe Rooms, which provide splendid views of the Holy Kaaba or the Holy City, to the indulgent Suites and the magnificent three-bedroom Presidential Suite and four-bedroom Penthouse, guests can immerse themselves in comfort and elegance. Each room is thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a memorable stay for every guest.

With four restaurants, two lobby lounges, and two club lounges, guests can savour a wide range of delectable cuisines. The hotel's signature dining venue offers traditional Hejazi cuisine and other Saudi Arabian specialties, where live cooking stations showcase international flavours alongside time-honored delicacies. The elegant dining spaces also provide breathtaking views of Al Masjid Al Haram, adding to the immersive dining experience.

The spa and wellness offerings at Address Jabal Omar Makkah are designed to provide guests with a holistic experience. The hotel features the first-ever Foot Spa by Address Hotels and Resorts, offering a sanctuary where guests can soothe their tired feet and find moments of silence for reflection. The complimentary Fitness Centre is equipped with the latest Technogym equipment, ensuring guests can maintain their well-being during their stay.

Address Jabal Omar Makkah is also a premier destination for conferences and events. Whether it's a magical wedding ceremony or a unique Suhour or Iftar during Ramadan, the hotel offers unparalleled settings and services to create cherished moments. The property's multifunctional meeting spaces, including breakout rooms and large ballrooms, are designed to cater to events of any scale. The hotel's creative chefs curate menus tailored to individual preferences, ensuring a flawless and memorable event.

Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our newest hotel, Address Jabal Omar Makkah, which is conveniently located at the heart of the Holy City of Makkah. The prime location of the property makes it the preferred choice for those seeking to deepen their spiritual connection. With spacious rooms and suites, multiple dining options, and state-of-the-art prayer facilities, the hotel offers all the amenities necessary for a meaningful and unforgettable pilgrimage experience. Whether guests are here for Hajj, Umrah, or to enhance their spiritual connection, Address Jabal Omar Makkah Hotel is the optimal starting point for their journey.”

