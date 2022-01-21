AMMAN- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a licence agreement with Medicine Patent Pool (MPP) for molnupiravir, an investigational oral COVID-19 antiviral medicine in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The sub-licence agreement is a result of the voluntary licensing agreement signed by MPP and MSD in October 2021 to facilitate affordable global access for molnupiravir, which MSD is developing in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, according to a statement from Hikma.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hikma will have rights to sublicense MSD patents and manufacturing know-how for molnupiravir. Hikma will be responsible for manufacturing and commericalising the product.

The agreement allows the supply of molnupiravir to 105 low-and middle-income countries and Hikma will focus its efforts on the seven MENA markets where it has a presence.

“As a company whose mission is to put better health within reach every day, we are excited to partner with MPP and bring this important COVID-19 medicine to patients in MENA,” Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA, was quoted as saying.

“This is another example of Hikma’s ongoing commitment to improve access to high-quality, affordable treatments and we look forward to delivering this needed medicine to patients,” Darwazeh added.

Hikma has worked hard during the pandemic to ensure healthcare professionals in the MENA region have the support they need to care for their patients, particularly during challenging times. This partnership with MPP furthers our work and helps equip doctors and patients in MENA with more treatment options, the company said.