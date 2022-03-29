Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare, a leading UAE healthcare group, is preparing to expand to new global markets, introducing the same personalised care and expertise to patients.

The company made announcement ahead of the World Government Summit to take place at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Dubai Expo from March 29 to 30, where VPS Healthcare is a title sponsor set to showcase the ‘Future of Healthcare’.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director, VPS Healthcare, said: “With 15 brands, 24 specialty hospitals with a capacity of over 2,700 beds and dedicated divisions on digital health, pharma and bioscience, VPS Healthcare has rapidly grown into an operator with global appeal.

“The diversity and extent of the VPS Healthcare network is one of our greatest strengths, and we are committed to bringing the same quality of care and service to patients wherever we operate as we seek to expand our operational footprint to meet evolving needs.”

Focus on developing healthcare

Taking place against the backdrop of the UAE’s exceptional handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Government Summit reinforces the nation’s focus on developing its healthcare and other core sectors, underscoring its capabilities as a regional knowledge-hub.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us, it is critical to establish healthcare infrastructure that is agile, proactive and focused on improving its response capacity. With a committed healthcare partner such as VPS, the UAE’s healthcare network is able to minimise external supply chain disruption threats, an issue that has severely impacted the pandemic response of several other economies.

“We are proud as well as humbled to be able to work alongside the UAE government, in line with its National Agenda, to deliver a life-altering, world-class healthcare system,” he said.

“Our success is a reflection of the UAE’s success and is based on the nation’s business-friendly ecosystem that supports entrepreneurial initiatives and offers the most favourable environment for growth and expansion,” he added.

World-class infrastructure

With world-class infrastructure such as Burjeel Medical City, VPS Healthcare has significantly boosted the efficiency of UAE’s healthcare system, making the country a preferred destination for medical tourism.

Burjeel Medical City is one of the largest tertiary-care hospitals located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, and the only institution that offers comprehensive oncology services, including diagnostics, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and palliative care, for adult and paediatric patients.

Expanding into medical education

VPS Healthcare is also expanding into medical education, training and research, with the recent collaboration with the Cumming School of Medicine of the University of Calgary, Canada to offer a medical degree programme in the UAE.

The programme will offer its three-year MD programme for the first time outside the USA and Canada, covering the latest digital health solutions, with guaranteed residencies across VPS hospitals.

Across its healthcare divisions, encompassing hospitals, remote health and emergency services, diagnostics, long-term care and rehabilitation, VPS Healthcare has steadfastly adhered to the principles of compassion and commitment.-- TradeArabia News Service

