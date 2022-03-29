UAE - Thumbay Hospital launched a new Holiday Dialysis Unit in Ajman that will enable UAE residents and medical tourists to avail dialysis services with the latest technology in a pleasant environment, with comfort and complete privacy.

The Dialysis Unit has been developed, considering that many patients require dialysis several times a week. By enabling patients to receive dialysis close to their community, in a spacious and comfortable environment, the hospital hopes to help them improve their quality of life.

The centre is well-equipped to serve patients with CKD (Chronic Kidney Diseases), Electrolyte Disorders, Acute Kidney Diseases, Renal Stones, Glomerular Diseases, Lupus Nephritis, Diabetic Nephropathy, Proteinuria, etc.

The hospital has also launched special ‘Holiday Dialysis’ packages through its medical tourism department, providing free pick and drop from hotels.

The centre was launched by Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, along with Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, COO of Thumbay Hospital Ajman and dignitaries from government and private organisations, the healthcare sector, and representatives from various sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay said, “We are happy to Dedicate Thumbay Hospital’s Dialysis centre for Holiday dialysis which shows our commitment of care to visitors and residents.

Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division is committed to improving patient care and experience and we are confident that the dialysis unit will enable UAE residents and medical tourists to avail outstanding dialysis services with the latest technology in a pleasant environment, with improved comfort and privacy.”

Thumbay Hospital Ajman Centre is a state-of-the-art facility with advanced technology and an expert team. Services range from basic to critical nephrology care.

The Centre also plans to set up support groups for dialysis patients to bring them together so that they motivate each other and minimize anxieties and concerns, said Dr. Mohammad Faisal, COO of Thumbay Hospital Ajman.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).