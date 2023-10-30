Riyadh -- The Global Health Forum witnessed the signing of eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) by the Ministry of Investment today. The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, as well as government officials and CEOs of major local and international companies.

One of the MoUs signed was related to medical biotechnology, where the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources agreed to explore investment opportunities and cooperation to transfer innovative techniques, technology, and expertise in the fields of the pharmaceutical industry and biotherapeutics.

Seven prominent local and international companies, with a total investment volume surpassing SAR4 billion, have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). These MoUs are aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in the Saudi market and have future plans for export. Additionally, the MoUs explore potential opportunities for localizing the supply chain of advanced medical devices.