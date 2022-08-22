Saudi Arabia - King Abdulaziz Specialist Hospital in Taif (west Saudi Arabia) has successfully accomplished 998 cardiac catheterizations and 10 open-heart surgeries during the first half of this year.

Taif Health explained that the heart centre at the hospital achieved this through a local team of dedicated surgeons aided with the latest medical equipment to provide integrated services for heart patients, which contributed to the decline in the number of patients who seek treatment in other Saudi cities.

The Centre provided its services in the same period for more than 8,000 patients in general and subspecialties such as paediatric cardiac surgery and ultrasound clinics.

