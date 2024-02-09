UAE - The 28th UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (Aeedc Dubai 2024) that was held in Dubai on February 6-8, 2024, saw the signing of a groundbreaking record of business deals worth AED19 billion ($5.17 billion).

A leading event in the dental and oral health industry, the conference and exhibition attracted 5,328 brands represented by 3,924 international companies specialising in oral health supplies and dental technology.

It hosted the 21st annual meeting of the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), a gathering that drew 383 members from across the globe. These delegates represented 184 international medical organisations, hospitals, academic institutions, dental associations, global health ministries, and various governmental and private sectors.

Among the attendees were esteemed representatives from universities and dental colleges worldwide.

During the meeting, Global Dental Alliance launched the ‘GSDA 2024 Declaration’ a collective initiative designed as a strategic framework providing essential guidelines, recommendations, and solutions to steer future innovations and improvements and consists of eight main pillars.

These pillars include leadership in dentistry, dental operational efficiency, dental innovation advancement, dental education, patient-centric dental care, dental community engagement, sustainable dental practices, and dental procedure guidelines and policy excellence.

Dr Abdulsalam Al Madani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the Gulf Cooperation Council Region, Executive Chairman for Aeedc Dubai, and the GSDA, said: "Through this annual meeting, we seek to emphasise the importance of continuous education and scientific research to promote the message of the dissemination of science and knowledge. There is no ceiling to developing the dental and oral health sector."

“The dental and oral health sector will consistently uphold its status as the most developed and advanced among various medical sectors.

“Consequently, I extend an invitation to all scientific bodies and organisations specialising in dentistry to collaborate and contribute to disseminating the noble scientific message by engaging in this global forum annually.”

The GSDA, a non-profit organisation, is one of 32 alliances operating under the expansive umbrella of the International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS). Furthermore, the ICHS is a globally recognised platform for empowering professionals in medicine and healthcare. With more than 438 specialities and branches, the ICHS tackles pressing challenges in today's medical and healthcare landscape.

Aeedc Dubai is organised annually by Index Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of Index Holding. The event is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the Scientific Global Dental Alliance, the Dental Federation, the Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, the Gulf Health Council, Riyadh Elm University, the Arab Academy for Continuing Dental Education, the Saudi Dental Society, the Saudi Orthodontic Society, the Saudi Prosthodontic Society, the International Association for Dental Research, the Greater New York Dental Meeting, and the Manitoba Dental Association. –

