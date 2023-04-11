Doha: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) represented by its Chairman Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, and Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services, represented by Talal Braidy, Regional Director of Global Development, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on wide range of subjects.

The MoU aims to raise awareness about cancer, supporting and empowering patients and advancing scientific research opportunities in the field.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani appreciated Houston Methodist Global’s efforts in the health sector and its active role in supporting QCS through the signing of the agreement. “We hope this cooperation will be the first building block for future partnerships that benefit all members of society, especially those living with the disease,” he said.

“The agreement reflects QCS and Houston Methodist Global’s commitment to community service and effective partnership that contribute to achieving goals that are in the interest of all, especially since the cancer control issue requires concerted efforts to confront the disease,” he added.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid indicated that the agreement between the two parties provides an opportunity to build close partnerships to spread awareness and contribute to the provision of health and humanitarian services to cancer patients. The two organisations are cooperating in affirmation of the charity’s vision to make Qatar a leader in cancer prevention and control.

Braidy said, “Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services is honoured to partner with Qatar Cancer Society to support and advocate for programmes that empower individuals with cancer and expand potential areas of scientific research collaboration in the field of cancer. Houston Methodist is committed to enhancing health care delivery within Qatar and the region. We look forward to a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship with QCS as they continue their pioneering work to prevent cancer and reduce its burden in Qatar.”

The MoU was signed during a Suhoor event at the St. Regis Doha Hotel. The signing ceremony was attended by several people living with cancer and their families, as well as a group of media professionals and public figures.

