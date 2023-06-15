Qatar - The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) is to host the 5th Global Conference on Primary Health Care — Qatar 2023 from November 9-12 under the slogan "Primary Care Today: Lessons Learned and Future Action to Achieve Sustainability".

The conference will have participation of close to 1,000 people consisting of speakers, healthcare professionals, influential policymakers, researchers and others from around the world.

Various topics are set to be discussed in the conference which will include six workshops and 33 sessions, in an aim to encourage exchanging experiences and best medical practices in this field.

Managing Director of PHCC Dr Mariam Ali Abdulmalik said that hosting the conference in Qatar will bring together an impressive and diverse elite of experts, with the aim of co-operation and sharing experiences, ideas and visions that encourage development in the field of primary health care. She pointed out that the organising committees worked hard in preparation for this event to ensure the highest standards of hospitality and organisation are met and would best reflect Qatar's reputation.

Dr Abdulmalik also stated that topics discussed in the conference will cover several areas such as health promotion, resilience of health care in the face of global crises, developments in clinical practices, quality improvement, capacity building and artificial intelligence innovations.

In addition to topics focused on monitoring and combating infectious diseases, testing and managing mental health, the science advancement in the field of health education and research, ways to improve health and well-being through lifestyle medicine and many other topics will be discussed.

Participants at the conference will have the opportunity to obtain Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, while specialists and experts can participate in the conference by submitting their scientific research abstracts through the PHCC portal; iphcc2023.phcc.gov.qa

The Global Conference on Primary Health Care is considered to be one the most prestigious medical gatherings in the Middle East. It aims to provide a platform that supports intellectual creativity and exchange experiences in the field of primary health care.

