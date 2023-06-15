Qatar - The first clinic in Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) is to open in the first quarter of 2024, Msheireb Properties and Aman Hospital announced in a statement Wednesday.

Services offered by the Aman Clinic in MDD will follow the patient-centric model of care, including comprehensive medical check-ups, it was explained.

Msheireb Properties CEO engineer Ali al-Kuwari and Aman Hospital CEO Adrian Brady signed an agreement in this regard.

Aman Hospital, a member of International Affiliate Network, is a 100-bed facility that offers a wide range of medical and surgical services across numerous specialties, from cardiology to ophthalmology to obstetrics.

Aman was also the first hospital to join the prestigious Imperial Private Healthcare’s international network, a part of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, one of the UK's leading academic hospital groups.

Al-Kuwari said: "Aman Clinic's mission of offering unparalleled medical expertise and deluxe hospitality fits perfectly with our vision of creating a modern luxury lifestyle destination that caters to the needs of our residents and visitors."

Brady said: "Our mission at Aman is to redefine the healthcare experience by combining the highest quality medical services in a luxurious setting and personalised care to our patients and their families.”

The new Aman Clinic, in Sikkat Alwadi Street in MDD, will offer patients access to a team of highly skilled consultants with extensive experience and education from the best medical schools and institutions around the world, including Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic, Harvard Medical School, and Mayo Clinic.

The clinic will also feature state-of-the-art equipment and innovative technologies, ensuring patients receive the best possible care, the statement added.

