The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) revealed that the number of medical personnel in the UAE grew between 104 percent and 140 percent on average over a period of ten years.

The number of physicians working in the public and private sectors in the country increased to 26,151 by the end of 2020, compared to 12,894 in 2010, a rise of 104 percent, equivalent to 13,347. The number of dentists increased to 6,811 compared to 3,042, an increase of 124 percent, and the number of nurses increased to 56,133 from 23,363 during the same reporting period, a rise of 140 percent or equivalent to 32,770, it added.

The report highlighted the fact that the UAE is ranked first globally in the number of internationally accredited health facilities, and it has also become a leading medical tourism destination.

At the end of 2020, the number of hospitals in the UAE totalled 162, including 53 public hospitals and 109 private hospitals, compared to 86 hospitals in 2010, an increase of 88 percent over 10 years.

By the end of 2020, the number of physicians working in the private sector was 17,045, while those in the public sector numbered 9,106. In 1985, the country had nearly 2,359 physicians, including 1,743 in the public sector and 616 in the private sector.

The report revealed the health sector had seen significant development over the past 50 years, as it was impacted by the comprehensive development occurring across all national sectors.

The report noted that the establishment of medical and nursing schools contributed to doubling the number of citizen doctors and nurses, adding to the country's success in establishing an integrated healthcare system that can provide the best services to everyone.

The health sector’s expansions resulted in more hospital beds in health facilities, it added. The number of hospital beds in 2020 was 17,427 compared to 9,471 in 2010, an increase of 84 percent, equivalent to 7,956 beds.



