ABU DHABI - Mubadala Health and Emirates Medical Association (EMA), a non-profit organisation represents physicians and allied health professionals in the UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and advance medical education and research opportunities in the UAE.

The MoU signing is a significant milestone for both entities and contributes to the strengthening of the Abu Dhabi healthcare ecosystem.

As part of the MoU, Mubadala Health and EMA will collaborate on joint programmes, training centres, and educational materials.

They will also join forces to advance medical education and research opportunities, with a particular emphasis on increasing the availability of continuous professional development programmes across multiple specialisations to elevate and progress national expertise and capabilities.

EMA will also support the enrolment of Mubadala Health physicians under medical societies and clubs affiliated with the association. Moreover, Mubadala Health will assign key opinion leaders from their institutions to work with EMA societies to overview the works on agreed fields of collaboration.

The two organisations will also conduct research studies and clinical trials to develop new healthcare options for a wide variety of medical conditions.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health, commented, "Mubadala Health is delighted to partner with Emirates Medical Association to advance healthcare education and research in the UAE. Through this collaboration, we aim to continue our work in advancing healthcare in the UAE and wider region, with a focus on continuous capacity development.

Dr. Mouza Abdulla Alsharhan, President of Emirates Medical Association, said, “We are pleased to partner with Mubadala Health to improve the healthcare industry in the UAE. We aim to play a vital role in improving the quality of healthcare in the UAE, by being an integral part of the professional life of every physician. We strive to keep our members up to date with global changes and advancements in practice within the medical field. "

She added that the association aims to collaborate on joint programmes consisting of training centres, educational materials, and certification for the proceeding education and professional growth programmes.

The partnership between Mubadala Health and EMA will improve access to the highest standards of training and resources for healthcare professionals, ultimately enhancing patient care in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.