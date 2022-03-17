Riyadh – Mubasher: Mouwasat Medical Services Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 578 million last year, up 9.46% from SAR 528 million in 2020.

The company’s revenues reached SAR 2.14 billion in 2021, higher by 4.84% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 2.04 billion, according to the financial results on Wednesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) edged up from SAR 5.28 in 2020 to SAR 5.78 in 2021.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Mouwasat’s net profits after Zakat and tax grew by 12% to SAR 431.19 million from SAR 384.86 million in 2020.

Earlier this year, the firm’s board proposed paying cash dividends worth SAR 275 million for 2021.

