Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday that 10.86m students from various schools across the republic were covered as part of the presidential initiative for the early detection of anaemia, stunted growth, and obesity among pupils of primary schools.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar — the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population — said that the initiative aims to examine 15m primary school students — regardless of nationality — residing in Egypt in 29,444 public and private schools.

He noted that the initiative will remain ongoing till the end of the school year in all governorates of the republic.

Through the initiative, medical surveys are conducted on students measuring their weight, height, and haemoglobin level to detect diseases resulting from malnutrition.

Based on the results of these examinations, the ministry will work to develop the necessary mechanisms to improve students’ health in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

Moreover, cases affected by any of the diseases included in the initiative will be transferred to health insurance clinics to complete the necessary examinations and dispense treatment free of charge.

For his part, Chief of the General Authority for Health Insurance Mohamed Dahi said that ill students are given a follow-up card containing their data in order monitor them periodically and to check on their health condition continuously through 255 health insurance clinics nationwide.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the number of medical teams in the initiative increased to 2,400, and each team consists of three individuals — a nurse, a laboratory technician, and an administrator — that are trained in examination and diagnosis protocols as well as infection control standards.

