Moderna Inc said on Wednesday an upgraded version of its coronavirus vaccine produced a better immune response as a booster dose against the Omicron variant than the original shot in a study.

The trial results raised the company's hopes that the vaccine will be used in an inoculation drive in the fall season. Moderna will submit the data to regulators "in the coming weeks", and expects it to get clearance in late summer.

As the overall demand for vaccinations declines, companies have shifted gears and are targeting a more competitive booster dose market.

In the study of 437 adults, which did not measure vaccine effectiveness, the booster, mRNA-1273.214, raised geometric mean titers (GMT) of virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron in participants who were seronegative at baseline, according to a company press release.

When mRNA-1273.214 was compared with a booster shot of the original Moderna vaccine, mRNA-1273, neutralizing antibody GMT was similar at 1 month (5977 vs 5649), and Omicron-neutralizing GMT was greater (2372 vs 1473).

Moderna has been studying the so-called bivalent vaccine, which targets both Omicron and an early coronavirus strain (D614G) to determine if it works better against the newer variant.

Several studies have shown that vaccine immunity starts to wane over time, and the Omicron variant partially evades protection from two doses.

"We anticipate more durable protection against variants of concern with mRNA-1273.214, making it our lead candidate for a Fall 2022 booster," said Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel in a statement.

"The safety and reactogenicity profile of the mRNA-1273.214 50 microgram booster dose was similar to that of mRNA-1273 50 microgram dose when these vaccines were administered as a second booster dose," the company said.