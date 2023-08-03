KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health is keen on expanding services and medical centers at hospitals to improve this sector, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said Wednesday.

Al-Awadhi made the statement to KUNA during partaking in a blood donation campaign launched by the blood transplant department under his patronage on the 33rd anniversary of liberation of Kuwait.

On this occasion, the minister recalled all martyrs who sacrificed their souls for the sake of the homeland during the Iraqi invasion.

The Ministry was eager to launch the campaign for the eighth year in a row to encourage Kuwaiti people to donate blood in order to help their patient brothers and sisters, he said.

He expressed his delight as both Kuwaitis and expats took part in the campaign and contributed to increasing the strategic stock of the blood bank.

He also lauded the role of military personnel from the Ministries of Interior and Defense, as well as the National Guard and the Kuwaiti Fire Force for their donation.

Al-Awadhi indicated that most of the Ministry's hospitals have centers of blood donation ready to receive any donors.

He said that the Ministry has spared no efforts to provide the state-of-the-art devices to make sure of the quality and safety of blood.

Kuwait has no shortage in blood, thanks to the efforts of the blood bank's workers and the keenness of Kuwaitis and expats on contributions to enhance the stock of the bank, he said.

