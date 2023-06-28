UAE - Asan Medical Centre, one of the largest medical institutions in South Korea, in co-operation with Abu Dhabi-based Scope Investments, is setting up the first 'gastroenterology specialist' hospital in the UAE on a 21,150 sq m area within Dubai Healthcare City premises.

The 65-bed facility, being implemented in co-ordination with Dubai Health Authority, comprises seven ground floors and two basement floors, and will be equipped with the latest devices, equipment, technologies and digital solutions in addition to the best of specialists and doctors with international expertise.

Work on the Asan Medical Centre's first ever hospital outside Korea is set to begin soon and will be completed in 2026.

Lauding the Korean group for its strategic project, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: "Asan is creating a supportive and appropriate environment to enhance its successes, and achieve its ambitions on the land of Dubai, which has become a preferred and attractive destination for investment."

"On completion, the hospital will start providing multiple services in diagnosing and offering specialized treatments for gastrointestinal tumors including that of the stomach, colon, and pancreas, as well as for liver transplant patients, and morbid obesity surgeries," he added.

Scope Investment CEO Fareed Bilbeisi said: "This project stems from the strategy of Scope Investment Company and its medical care arm, Bright Medical Services Company, that focuses on excellence in providing optimal medical services and distinguished care in all medical projects."

As the first hospital specializing in the digestive system in the Arab region, the Asan Medical Centre will play a vital role in boosting the competitiveness of the emirate as an ideal destination for health tourism, especially since the centre will harness its long experience to serve patients in this medical field, he added.

