Healthvarsity, the GCC region’s biggest online learning platform for health professionals, using AI and blockchain technology, was launched in Dubai today.

Headquartered and registered in Dublin, Ireland, Healthvarsity is the brainchild of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Healthvarsity and Thumbay Group, the Dubai-based international business conglomerate, with operations across a wide range of verticals, including education and healthcare.

Designed to positively impact healthcare professionals by helping them progress in their careers, the new EdTech venture offers currently more than 200 course, which can be paid for in cryptocurrency.

The platform aims to expand the reach and accessibility of well-defined programmes for up-skilling doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists and aspiring medical students, among others. Going forward, the platform will also introduce features such as an AI-based Virtual Instructor, AI-based Virtual Mentor and AI-based Virtual Assessor.

Dr. Moideen introduced the platform to 200 stakeholders and guests attending the official launch ceremony today at the Palazzo Versace Hotel, Dubai.

Guests of honour present at the ceremony included Dr. Richard Grose, Dean for Global Engagement, Professor of Cancer Cell Biology, Queen Mary University of London, UK, and Mrs. Wendy Palmer, Director, Global Studio, Deakin University, Australia.

They were among a panel of international experts who took part in a multi-stage process to design the Healthvarsity audio-visual courses and full curriculum.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Dr Moideen said, “Healthvarsity embodies the highly engaged, focused, interactive and unique learning that has been a hallmark of medical education programs for decades. The interconnected world that we live in has experienced unprecedented growth in recent times, and preparing healthcare professionals to succeed in this challenging environment demands a flexible and real world-based approach to education.

“Healthvarsity will, thus, provide a powerful channel for communicating ideas to and engaging with new and wider audiences, nurturing lifelong journey of enquiry and discovery and achieve better career outcomes using latest technology.”

Healthvasity courses are available in the English language for all users, at different designations and levels of education and professional experience, from students to administrators, doctors, and other healthcare professions. After the initial registration, users can select courses optimally meeting their professional requirements from several options, including diploma, advanced certificate courses, master classes and self-study programmes. On completion of each course, they receive a certificate on blockchain to maintain security and authenticity.

Healthvasity offerings are differentiated by multiple course styles, including recorded webinars, guided tours, case studies, test preparation, demonstrations, and leaders’ insights.